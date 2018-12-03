Beauté With Yvette: How To Get That Victoria's Secret Bombshell Look

These women are heaven sent and trust me I would know — I've seen one close up! Yes, the Victoria's Secret Angels are just outta this world! I was lucky enough to get a little tutorial on how to walk and wow the crowd from OG bombshell Adriana Lima when she visited Singapore last year. Oh, and extra lucky as she just announced her retirement — hanging up her wings for good after this year's show in NYC. So just in time for the catwalk of all catwalks, we decided to recreate that signature VS makeup look. The ultimate feminine, girly and playful vibe with a sprinkle of sexy and sweet. With the help of makeup artist Fiona Bennett (@makeup_by_fionab) we are sharing with you our beauty secrets for a Victoria's Secret makeup look you can do at home. All you gotta do is click on the video! 

Products used:

  1. MAC Cosmetics Palette Eyeshadow Warm Neutral Palette: With a browner shade, dust in and out the eyelid; with a small eyeshadow brush, make sure that it is close to the lash line; with a light pink shade, going in the inner corner of eye for dimension; use that same colour for the lower eyelid and drag it out; rake the same brown shimmery shade and line the bottom lash
  2. Sephora pencil eyeliner: Keep it close to the lash line
  3. NARS orgasm blush
  4. Hoola benefit bronzer
  5. Anastasia Beverly Hills highlight
  6. Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Pillow Talk
  7. Clé de Peau lip gloss in Charm
  8. Laura Mercier Translucent Powder
  9. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Beaute With Yvette, VS Angel Beauty

Makeup by Fiona Bennett (@makeup_by_fionab)

