These women are heaven sent and trust me I would know — I've seen one close up! Yes, the Victoria's Secret Angels are just outta this world! I was lucky enough to get a little tutorial on how to walk and wow the crowd from OG bombshell Adriana Lima when she visited Singapore last year. Oh, and extra lucky as she just announced her retirement — hanging up her wings for good after this year's show in NYC. So just in time for the catwalk of all catwalks, we decided to recreate that signature VS makeup look. The ultimate feminine, girly and playful vibe with a sprinkle of sexy and sweet. With the help of makeup artist Fiona Bennett (@makeup_by_fionab) we are sharing with you our beauty secrets for a Victoria's Secret makeup look you can do at home. All you gotta do is click on the video!