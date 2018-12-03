by Yvette King | Mon., 3 Dec. 2018 12:31 AM
These women are heaven sent and trust me I would know — I've seen one close up! Yes, the Victoria's Secret Angels are just outta this world! I was lucky enough to get a little tutorial on how to walk and wow the crowd from OG bombshell Adriana Lima when she visited Singapore last year. Oh, and extra lucky as she just announced her retirement — hanging up her wings for good after this year's show in NYC. So just in time for the catwalk of all catwalks, we decided to recreate that signature VS makeup look. The ultimate feminine, girly and playful vibe with a sprinkle of sexy and sweet. With the help of makeup artist Fiona Bennett (@makeup_by_fionab) we are sharing with you our beauty secrets for a Victoria's Secret makeup look you can do at home. All you gotta do is click on the video!
Products used:
Makeup by Fiona Bennett (@makeup_by_fionab)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?