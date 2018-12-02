The Easiest K-Beauty Trends To DIY For The Festive Season

Fresh-Out-Of-The-Shower Skin

If there's anything that the Koreans know when it comes to beauty and more specifically skincare, it's plump and dewy skin. From the extensive 10-step skincare routine that Korean women swear by without even batting an eyelid, to the endless cushion foundation innovations, each promising to give you more luminous skin than the other, you know you can count on the Koreans when they tell you the next big thing.

Case in point: naturally dewy complexion that looks like you just stepped out of the shower rather than you've patted on one too many times of your favourite cushion foundation. To achieve this no makeup-makeup look, it's all about mastering skin prep. To ensure that your skin is smooth and glowy, there's no place for dead skin cells. But instead of using harsh chemical peels, try a gentle peel that gradually eliminates debris on skin surface and normalises cellular turnover. Mamonde's Aqua Peel Toner, $25 for 250ml, contains bio-enzymes that weaken the bonds between dead skin cells to gently remove them for clearer skin day after day.