The Easiest K-Beauty Trends To DIY For The Festive Season

Fresh-Out-Of-The-Shower Skin
If there's anything that the Koreans know when it comes to beauty and more specifically skincare, it's plump and dewy skin. From the extensive 10-step skincare routine that Korean women swear by without even batting an eyelid, to the endless cushion foundation innovations, each promising to give you more luminous skin than the other, you know you can count on the Koreans when they tell you the next big thing.
Case in point: naturally dewy complexion that looks like you just stepped out of the shower rather than you've patted on one too many times of your favourite cushion foundation. To achieve this no makeup-makeup look, it's all about mastering skin prep. To ensure that your skin is smooth and glowy, there's no place for dead skin cells. But instead of using harsh chemical peels, try a gentle peel that gradually eliminates debris on skin surface and normalises cellular turnover. Mamonde's Aqua Peel Toner, $25 for 250ml, contains bio-enzymes that weaken the bonds between dead skin cells to gently remove them for clearer skin day after day.
Then layer on Laneige's Water Bank Moisture Essence, $60 for 70ml, a lightweight serum that replenishes skin with moisture while strengthening its barrier function so it is able to retain moisture better.
Finally, massage in Dr. Jart+'s Water Fuse Ultimate Hydro Gel Moisturiser, $60 for 50ml, which contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture while boosting skin firmness and elasticity.
To give complexion an added dose of radiance, prep it with a glowing cream primer like Blithe's Instant Glowing Cream, $56 for 30ml. Packed with humectants and essential vitamins, it give skin a dewy finish and boosts skin energy for a fresh and youthful glow.
Matte Lips
K-beauty has been known for its penchant for bright, vivid lip colours in lightweight, transparent and luminous textures. With countless lip tints, glosses and balms, all claiming to give you a smooth and plump pout, it's only a matter of time when the world of K-beauty switched things up and started popularising a matte finish. Yet, there's a romantic softness to it as the finish is more powdery and diffused, rather than the ultra-precise and pigmented formulas that its Western counterparts have served up.
To ace this look, be sure your lips are soft and smooth. Using either a soft toothbrush or a lip scrub like MAC Cosmetics Lip Scrubtious, $32, gently buff away dead skin cells that might have accumulated on lips' surface.
Then, apply 3CE's Velvet Lip Tint, $23, all over your lips for a velvety-matte finish. With an airy formula that melts onto lips, it is packed with emollient oils that helps create a cushion-y feel so that the tint doesn't sink into fine lines. And since it's ultra-lightweight, you can easily layer on more product for a more intense effect.
Brightly Coloured Cheeks
While contour palettes and highlighting powders have been all the rage in the West for the past few years, the Koreans have been doing things a little differently. Instead of piling on layers of makeup to sculpt and define the contour the face, Koreans prefer a subtler look. Instead of making your cheekbones pop with a generous dose of iridescent powder, Korean women opt for a vibrant blusher on their cheeks to accentuate their features. Opt for a cream brush as the formula will meld with your skin seamlessly as the heat of your fingers warm it up during application. We like Etude House's Any Balm Blusher, $9.90, which also comes with a complementary highlighter balm should you want a more dramatic effect. The key here is to apply the blush only on to the apples of their cheeks and not blend it upwards towards the temple. This creates an effect similar to a youthful wintry flush.