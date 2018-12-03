This is just all too familiar. For those of us that don't have the good fortune of having a twin, will distinctly remember that exact period of time in 1998, when all we ever wanted was to discover that we have a long lost, you guessed it, twin while we're away at summer camp — you know, one that we can share an elaborately played out secret handshake with. Thanks to a young and, then, unknown Lindsay Lohan.

LiLo's, dare we say, magnum opus, was also her first – as her debut in the Disney's critically and commercially successful remake of The Parent Trap in 1998 won instant fans out of millions. And only at the tender age of eleven, the prepubescent American actress fooled everyone by playing a pair of twins that were separated at birth. They switch places and hilarity ensue.

And we can't think of another movie for the holidays that manages to immediately warm the cockles of our heart, and speak so accurately about love, loss and the familial ties that bind, quite like this one. But, in the event you need even more persuasion, here are three keywords to make you watch the film: London, Natasha Richardson, and the Concorde.