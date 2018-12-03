You know the drill. There's nothing quite like a good heart warming flick to make us feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside, and get us ready for the holidays, is there? And as the year slowly draws to a close, there is no time like the present to properly get into the holiday spirit over familiar tales of love, laughter and reunion.
Often transporting us to distant lands – so faraway from the everyday — through the magic of movies, these films allow us to find ourselves in situations that always enthral and hearten. So without further ado, here are four of the best films from our childhood that helped inform our lives and taught us about what the holidays are well and truly about. Well, go on then, ask the girls over; put the kettle on and dim the lights! Movie night's about to start!
This is just all too familiar. For those of us that don't have the good fortune of having a twin, will distinctly remember that exact period of time in 1998, when all we ever wanted was to discover that we have a long lost, you guessed it, twin while we're away at summer camp — you know, one that we can share an elaborately played out secret handshake with. Thanks to a young and, then, unknown Lindsay Lohan.
LiLo's, dare we say, magnum opus, was also her first – as her debut in the Disney's critically and commercially successful remake of The Parent Trap in 1998 won instant fans out of millions. And only at the tender age of eleven, the prepubescent American actress fooled everyone by playing a pair of twins that were separated at birth. They switch places and hilarity ensue.
And we can't think of another movie for the holidays that manages to immediately warm the cockles of our heart, and speak so accurately about love, loss and the familial ties that bind, quite like this one. But, in the event you need even more persuasion, here are three keywords to make you watch the film: London, Natasha Richardson, and the Concorde.
The Princess Diaries (2001)
All right, ‘fess up girls. Who, right here, wants to be a princess? If you're already reading this far, it's obvious that you do. There is no denying, and more so during the holidays! Dreams like that just never die. So it really shouldn't come as a surprise that the film that made Anne Hathaway famous also caused us to question our entire family history. And nothing makes you to second-guess your family more than the dreaded annual Christmas dinner.
But fear not, because The Princess Diaries is all our respite. Anne's character Mia Thermopolis's transformation from awkward bespectacled high schooler to glamorous Crown Princess of the fictional country of Genovia (located between France and Spain), is a universal sentiment that is easily understood by anyone that pines for royal life between courses.
Set in the picturesque postcard town of San Francisco, the film also stars Sandra Oh as the sycophantic Vice Principal Gupta of Mia's high school, and the inimitable Dame Julie Andrews as the loving — albeit uptight — Hermès-loving Queen and grandmother who wants what's best for her granddaughter.
Some may argue that this piece of cinematic gold doesn't deserve to be inducted into our hall of festive viewing fame, but they are clearly misinformed — for this film is eternal. And nothing screams the holidays like romance, family, diamonds, mistaken identities and the Hispanic goddess that is Jennifer Lopez. One cannot possibly ask for more.
Our favourite Latina icon plays a chambermaid in the fictional Beresford Hotel (read: the now defunct Waldorf Astoria in New York City) — where she meets the dreamy politico Ralph Fiennes while she is coerced to play dress up in a guest's white gabardine Dolce & Gabbana coat. And after boy meets girl, boy mistakes girl for the real owner of said coat — the legendary Natasha Richardson. But sparks eventually fly.
Just like an urban Cinderella story, J.Lo finds herself going to a ball that is held at the Met – swathed in what we would like to think is a pale pink Elie Saab confection; dripping in Harry Winston baubles — the Harry Winston Wreath necklace especially is a total stunner on her neck; and about two heads of fake clip-on hair (styled in the most elegant way, this we assure you).
But will it be happily ever after? Spoiler warning: IT WILL. And isn't that what all holiday movies are all about: Happily ever afters?
Amanda Bynes' recent return to the pop-cultural lexicon is a long time coming. And we cannot be anymore thrilled! Our other Queen B, who once so famously spoke to our hearts when expressed her interest in Canadian rapper Drake on Twitter, first charmed us with her film What a Girl Wants, and since left us wanting more.
PAPER Magazine's latest cover girl plays a dissatisfied American waitress who wishes for the same thing at every birthday — for a father — and lives with her single mother above a Chinese restaurant in New York City. Said girl then journeys across the Pond in search of the father, played by the dashing Colin Firth, whom she has never met when she finds out about his existence. Surprise! She's English! And however will an American girl fit into the English way of life? Oh, my!
But you can take it from us — there is nothing like going on an adventure to search for parental validation only to discover yourself along the way; which makes this the perfect film to cosy up on the sofa for during the holidays. And did we mention the boys are incredibly cute too? Just the mere sight of Colin Firth in a pair of leather chaps, way before they make another appearance in Mamma Mia, is reason enough to watch it.