Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Traditional Hindu Wedding

Round two!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took part in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the actress' native India on Sunday, E! News has learned, a day after they exchanged vows there and officially became husband and wife at a Western, Christian wedding.

The couple's Hindu wedding took place on the palace grounds, with Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. The event featured a 40-foot high wedding mandap, or canopy, adorned with red flowers, according to the Hindustan Times. Priyanka wore a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble, according to India's Times News Network.

The Jonas family members in attendance included Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., a pastor who officiated the couple's Christian wedding, and his brothers Kevin Jonas, accompanied by wife Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas.

A source told E! News that the bride looked "breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit."

The insider added, "Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honored both of their heritages."