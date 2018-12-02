Sarah Hyland got naughty on holiday!

The 28-year-old Modern Family star posted on her Instagram page this weekend a photo of her going skinny dipping in a pool at the private Batu Villa in the British Virgin Islands, where she vacationed with her boyfriend of more than a year, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

He, in fact, took the photo, which shows the actress' bare back and part of her butt. And he was more than happy to take the photo.

"I thoroughly enjoyed taking this picture," he commented.

"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented.