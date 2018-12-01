Ariana Grande Heads to Disneyland After "Thank U, Next" Video Success

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 1 Dec. 2018 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande Matt Bennett

Snorlax/Marksman / MEGA

Hours after breaking YouTube, Vevo, and let's face it, the Internet, with her music video "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande headed to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The 25-year-old star visited Disneyland on Friday with her mom Joan Grande and several friends, including none other than her former Victorious co-star Matt Bennett, who played her Cliff to her Torrence in the video's Bring It On segment.

Grande wore a cream mid-length hooded coat over a gray printed shirt, black leggings and beige thigh-high suede boots.

She and her group rode many of the rides in the park, including the roller coasters Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Space Mountain.

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Grande, her mother and Bennett had also visited the theme park in 2017, along with the singer's brother, Frankie Grande, her manager Scooter Braun and fellow pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

Ariana Grande Matt Bennett

Snorlax/Marksman / MEGA

Bennett had famously played her character Cat's love interest Robbie on Nickelodeon's Victorious, which aired between 2010 and 2013.

"I've practiced brushing my teeth every morning and night for 27 years in preparation for this moment," he joked on Twitter, regarding his role in Grande's "Thank U, Next" video. "Thank you for the opportunity @ArianaGrande! The videos a smash!"

In addition to Bennett, Victorious alumni Elizabeth Gillies and Daniella Monet also appear in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video. Kris Jenner makes a cameo as Regina George's mom in a Mean Girls parody segment.

"Thank U, Next" also spoofs scenes from Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30.

The original stars of the latter movie, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, were very pleased by the tribute.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News , Reunion , Nickelodeon

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Is Back With New Look, a New Trailer, and a Premiere Date

Cardi B

The Amount of Money Cardi B Spends on Her Hair and Nails May Surprise You

Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande Reveals What It Was Like Working With Kris Jenner on "Thank U, Next"

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Special Vogue Cover Will Make Your Heart Melt

Offset, Cardi B, Jingle Ball 2018

Cardi B and Offset Heat Up Jingle Ball Stage With PDA-Filled Performance

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photos From Wedding Weekend

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Pre-Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married: Inside Their First Wedding Ceremony

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.