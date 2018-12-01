Ariana Grande Reveals What It Was Like Working With Kris Jenner on "Thank U, Next"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 1 Dec. 2018 1:04 PM

Fans were ecstatic on Friday to find out that after days of speculation, Kris Jenner does indeed play Regina George's mom in Ariana Grande's record-breaking "Thank U, Next" music video.

Wearing a pink velour tracksuit and wielding a camcorder, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager takes over Amy Poehler's memorable role in a Mean Girls parody scene featuring the Plastics' Christmas-themed high school talent show dance. The video also spoofs other scenes from the 2004 film, as well as parts of three other early '00s cult movies.

Grande chatted with fans on Twitter about the video on Saturday and was asked what it was like working with Jenner.

"So fun," the singer replied. "She was so full out and nice to everybody and I want her and my mom to be besties. They were so cute interacting. Just two adorable, powerful, pink & black dots before my blurry, excited eyes."

Grande also revealed that it took "three fun ass days" to film "Thank U, Next."

At the end of the video, Kris says, "Thank U, Next, bitch." Grande told fans she came up with that line.

"Today's dilemma: i want to make @krisjenner saying 'Thank u, next, bitch' my text tone but I don't know how. sos," Grande tweeted.

After Grande started releasing sneak peek photos and a video from "Thank U, Next" last week, many fans had expressed hope Jenner would play Mrs. George.

Speculation that she actually would was fueled after the reality star and business manager reposted the singer's teaser clip on Instagram.

"I'm not a regular mom," Jenner wrote on Friday, quoting Mean Girls. "I'm a regular mom. Thank u, next."

