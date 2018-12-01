Jennifer Garner was touched by Ariana Grande's tribute to her in her new music video, "Thank U, Next."

The YouTube record-breaking video, released on Friday, shows the singer portraying the actress' character Jenna Rink from the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, and also features parodies of fellow early '00s cult films Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring It On.

Garner shared on her Instagram a clip from the video showing Grande's Jenna holding up her famous doll house.

"Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day," the actress wrote. "@arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl."

Grande was overjoyed.