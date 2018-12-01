Looking for wedding inspiration? Well, look no further because these celebs have you covered.

With Nick Jonasand Priyanka Chopra's three-day wedding celebration well underway, one can't help but hope to emulate the beauty and splendor of their grand nuptials. From the ancient palace venue, to the lively dance parties, this wedding is going to go down in Hollywood history. And while it seems impossible for anyone to match the spectacle that #NickYanka have accomplished, celebrities have pulled off grand events like this for many years now.

One may remember Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's week-long Italian getaway that they hosted for their closest family and friends. Their lucky guests enjoyed bike rides through the romantic city and sipped on world class wine, all just days before the bride and groom even said, "I Do."

This is not even mentioning the story book wedding that Ciara and Russell Wilson hosted at a real-life castle in England. And don't get us started on Salma Hayek's actual masquerade ball in Venice.