Catherine Zeta-Jones has something to say about the perception of perfection.

While promoting the new series Queen America, Zeta-Jones sat down with E! News to discuss her perspective of body image and body issues. The actress points out that there are many different spheres where we see these concerns and tendencies come about. "It's not just the pageant world. It's the fashion industry. It's the music stars. It's me—the actress world. It's the Instagram world. Facebook world. Snapchat world. It's the constant barrage of images that are usually fake perfection because if it's not perfect you can always get an app to fix that," she explained.

Queen America is a dark comedic show set in Oklahoma. Zeta-Jones stars as Vicky Ellis, a ruthless pageant coach preparing an unlucky contender named Samantha for the title of Miss America.

The topic of perfection, or strive for perfection, is a fitting theme that is addressed in the show. The new project explores what can really be learned through these unrealistic standards—problems that are not limited to the pageant scene and aren't just beauty-related issues.