Will the real queen of Christmas stand up? Melissa Joan Hart and Candace Cameron Bure are buddies on social media and star in just about every Christmas-themed TV movie out there, but don't call them rivals.

Hart, who stars in Lifetime's A Very Nutty Christmas airing Friday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., is happy to give Cameron Bure the title of Queen of Christmas.

"I would give to her in a second," Hart told E! News. And she wants to costar in a made-for-TV-movie with her Christmas pal.

In a separate interview, Cameron Bure, who stars in Hallmark's A Shoe Addict's Christmas, said she's never had any competition with Hart or any of the common Christmas movie stars like Hart or Lacey Chabert, they don't compare ratings, it's just about support.