"Around your kids," Tamra Judge added.

"I want to know, what are my kids doing?" Shannon said, noting she had her kids 100 percent of the time until she went to Jamaica with her RHOC costars. Shannon said she wants David to be in their daughters' lives, but "because now custody might be an issue…I'm supposed to give my children their space."

And Tamra, who went through a messy divorce herself, gave Shannon advice and told her not to keep checking in with her kids, because Tamra did the total opposite with her kids. When Tamra's daughter Sidney decided she didn't' want to live with her mother any longer, Tamra said she was relentless with communication and attempts to get them into therapy. "At that age, the girls, they don't want that," she told reunion host Andy Cohen. "They just want a little bit of space."