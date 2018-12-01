Yes, This Is Us told us who the mysterious "her" and "she" is in the flashforwards, and the show also dropped a bombshell about a character long-thought dead, but there's something else we're even more worried about now: Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

In the fall finale, "The Beginning Is the End is the Beginning," Randall found out he basically has no chance of winning his election for city councilman. Beth asked him to drop out of the race, going back to the conversation they had when he decided to run. However, Randall refused to drop out. To the couch he went.