Tessa Thompson Is a Holiday Dream on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 1:00 PM

ESC: Tessa Thompson

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The holidays are here and Hollywood is celebrating with style.

This week, brands like Cartier, Lancôme, Rachel Zoe and Tiffany & Co. hosted holiday-inspired events and invited VIPs from Hollywood. Of course, with strings of lights, Christmas trees and wrapped gifts in the background, celebrities appeared wearing their season's best—epic boots, pretty pumps, velvet fabrics and metallic hues. 'Tis the season to sparkle and shine!

Tessa Thompson is proof. In honor of the London premiere of Creed II, the actress demonstrated her queen-like demeanor with a green gown from Valentino on the red carpet. Between the high neckline that accentuates her toned arms, voluminous skirt that glides behind her, her holiday-ready lipstick and long braid, this look made a major impact. 

Photos

Gabrielle Union's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

She wasn't the only one with jaw-dropping style, however. Take a look at the best dressed celebs, then vote for your favorite outfit below!

ESC: Rowan Blanchard

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rowan Blanchard

The Disney star's long-sleeve mini dress and bright red pumps are the perfect picks in front of Tiffany & Co.'s Christmas tree.

ESC: Emily Blunt

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

At the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, the actress chooses a white gown with puff sleeves for a sweet and ethereal look.

ESC: Rita Ora

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rita Ora

In honor of an event for Cartier, the pop star wore a mind-bending dress that's deserving of a second and third look.

ESC: Tessa Thompson

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

The Creed II star is stunning in a green Valentino gown with a sleek, long braid and red lipstick at the London premiere.

ESC: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Merry and bright for the season, the sister duo opts for coordinating ensembles, marked by lace and red hues, at a girls' night thrown at Tiffany & Co.

ESC: Jaime King

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe

Jaime King

Jaime is a holiday dream in a sheer dress with a fringed hem and over-the-knee boots in celebration of the Rachel Zoe Resort Holiday Presentation.

ESC: Tyra Banks

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Tyra Banks

The producer, host and TV personality mixes holiday prints like a pro on the streets of NYC.

ESC: Elsa Hosk

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Elsa Hosk

Tiny glasses are still a thing, according the Victoria's Secret Angel, who paired them with a Mick Fleetwood silver blazer dress from What Goes Around Comes Around.

ESC: Victoria Beckham

James Devaney/GC Image

Victoria Beckham

The designer demonstrates how to wear red this season in bright wide-leg pants, a matching purse and a striped sweater.

ESC: Amanda Steele

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Vogue x Lancôme

Amanda Steele

The vlogger gives workwear a sultry twist at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event.

