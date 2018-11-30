Ariana Grande's latest music video burns bright with serious star power.

After much anticipation and a promotional lead up that rivaled even the buzziest of Academy Award contenders, the pop star dropped the music video for "Thank U, Next" on Friday.

Ariana promised to pay homage to teen movie classics like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde, and the visual for "Thank U, Next" did that and so much more. Several of the films' original stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett made appearances, in addition to Grande's own celebrity pals, former co-stars and longtime besties and a very special guest fans anticipated would get the part.

Despite revealing a handful of roles prior to its Friday release, the 25-year-old was able to keep a few celebrity cameos a total secret.