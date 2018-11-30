Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 11:50 AM
Getty Images
Bazinga!
Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco turned 33 on Friday and a day earlier, the cast and crew threw her a surprise celebration on the set. The problem is...it wasn't much of a surprise, thanks to main star Jim Parsons. The actor, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom, posted on his Instagram page a photo of the pink birthday cake they got for Cuoco. Before they gave it to her.
And just in case she wasn't scrolling through her Instagram feed at that particular moment...he also tagged the actress.
"Almost time @kaleycuoco," wrote Parsons, 45. "Shhhhh....."
He later shared a photo of Cuoco looking at the camera and holding up her phone, which displays Parson's Instagram post.
"Oops @kaleycuoco," he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on
"ON THE FLOOR," Cuoco commented.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?