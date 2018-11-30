by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 10:18 AM
The Jersey Shore family is about to welcome another meatball!
In just about four weeks, Deena Cortese is expected to welcome her first child with husband Christopher Buckner.
But ever since announcing the news that she was pregnant, the MTV reality star has given fans a front-row seat into her journey to motherhood.
It all began days before the Fourth of July when Deena confirmed a "little firecracker is on the way!"
"We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she wrote in her announcement. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you…you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!"
As you likely could have guessed, her Jersey Shore family was more than excited to hear the news. "Best day everrrrrrrr," Jenni "Jwoww" Farley wrote in the comments section. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro added, "So happy for you Deena!!! Love youuuuuuuu."
While fans first met Deena through the MTV reality show, she hasn't been involved in every scene during the show's Family Vacation.
During her pregnancy, Deena hasn't been able to attend every family dinner and has stayed away from the group's nights out on the town.
In fact, a recent episode featured Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino joking around about how they could kidnap Deena to be part of a group activity.
Fortunately, everyone was able to come together for the gender reveal party. And yes, the ladies including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola came together for her baby shower.
"Today was everything I could have imagined and more," Deena wrote on Instagram after the celebration. "We are so blessed to have you all in our lives…I could literally feel so much love in the room for our little man."
Before welcoming her baby boy, Deena and her husband were able to enjoy a babymoon at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.
And like so many moms-to-be know, a pregnancy isn't complete without some cravings. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old admitted to loving fruit, candy and ice pops.
With less than a month to go until the special delivery, Deena and Christopher remain grateful for all the support they have received from family, friends and fans.
And before you ask, the couple does have a name for their son picked out already. We have a feeling you're going to love the meaning behind Christopher John.
"I get to name him after my dad and my husband," Deena shared with People. "It's perfect."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.
