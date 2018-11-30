The Jersey Shore family is about to welcome another meatball!

In just about four weeks, Deena Cortese is expected to welcome her first child with husband Christopher Buckner.

But ever since announcing the news that she was pregnant, the MTV reality star has given fans a front-row seat into her journey to motherhood.

It all began days before the Fourth of July when Deena confirmed a "little firecracker is on the way!"

"We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she wrote in her announcement. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you…you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!"