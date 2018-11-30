by Alanah Joseph | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 10:05 AM
Gabrielle Union's holiday gift guide will make you and your family feel like you're in Hollywood.
With the arrival of her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, the Being Mary Jane star has gift recommendations that are suited for warm nights spent inside with family. From the perfect chardonnay to wide-leg sweatpants you'll want to live in, these gifts will make you want to lay out and pamper yourself.
Her list will also make you channel your inner pop culture fan with picks created by her famous friends. Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, George Clooney's tequila, John Legend's Christmas album, Gabrielle's NY&Co. clothing—these picks will make anyone feel like a Hollywood insider.
Shop her picks below!
"I'm seriously addicted to this popcorn! Once you open a tub, you can't stop eating it until it's gone. It also makes for a great party snack not just during the holidays, but throughout the year!"
"I always like to go to parties armed with either a bottle of wine or tequila. It's the perfect hostess present and always a hit!"
"I love how soft the fabric is in this sweater and pants. This monochromatic look is so classy and understated. It's the perfect cozy pairing for after the holiday too."
Article continues below
"This is the perfect gift for the men in your life. These socks are so fun and the perfect extra oomph to any look. And they're such a great price for such great quality!"
"This cookbook seriously has something for everyone—quick to cook meals, lighter options for healthier living and fan favorites like her infamous banana bread. Chrissy also does a great job of pairing things you'd never expect like her Pad Thai Carbonara."
"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm ALWAYS playing music. John is insanely talented and I can't wait to hear his take on these holiday classics. I'm sure this album will become a holiday staple for years to come!"
Article continues below
"I'm OBSESSED with fragrances! Olfactory is so cool because you can create your own scent and then they keep it on file so you can reorder it whenever you run out."
This repair masque is perfect for softening, smoothing, taming and hydrating your hair. I also love that it's cruelty free and free of sulfates, parabens and gluten"
"I love a good sequin moment. It easily helps elevate a look and the striped sequins on this pencil skirt will be a standout at your next holiday party or when you're ringing in the New Year."
Article continues below
Get in the spirit with celebrity holiday gift guides! Check out more here!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?