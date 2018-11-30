All the Controversial Topics Miley Cyrus Tackles in Her New Music Video

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 8:13 AM

Miley Cyrus

Youtube

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to controversy and her latest music video is raising plenty of eyebrows again.

On Thursday, Mark Ronson released his new country-disco song and music video, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," featuring the singer. The video shows her embarking on a wild police chase. It also depicts controversial scenes showing kids and guns, strippers, religious figures and symbolism and more.

The video also contains several Easter Eggs referencing her famous naked "Wrecking Ball" clip, which also caused controversy when it was released in 2013 during Cyrus' Bangerz days.

Cyrus and Ronson plan on performing "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" on Saturday Night Live on December 15.

Check out controversial scenes and Easter Eggs shown in the music video below.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Kids With Guns

Children are shown enjoying target practice.

 

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Kneeling Football Players

Such pregame protests, which take place during the National Anthem at NFL games, began in 2016 and were originally meant to raise awareness of what critics say is often brutal treatment of minorities by U.S. law enforcement.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Old Miley

There are photos of Cyrus from her "Wrecking Ball" and "Younger Now" era in a helicopter.

Miley Cyrus

Youtube

Old School

The license plate of the Mercedes Cyrus is driving is 370H55V, which looks like "a--hole" upside down and backwards.

 
 
 

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Strip Club on the News

The scene is a call balk to the time conservatives slammed Cyrus for appearing to dance around a stripper pole at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Note the mock Fox News channel.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Oops?

And speaking of "Wrecking Ball," Cyrus shows viewers more than they expected in this video too.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

Sinning Priests

 

A couple of priests are seen at a strip club.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

OMG

Two seconds later, Cyrus' car busts out of a brick wall behind them, showering them with debris.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

"The King Is Naked"

Cyrus is a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, often the target of protests. Statues depicting a satirical, naked version of him, a take on the Emperor's New Clothes, were erected in various U.S. cities even before he was elected in November 2016.

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

More Religion

Is that...

Miley Cyrus, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Video

Iconoclast / SME / Imagem Music

The Crucifixion and the Resurrection?

The video features Jesus symbolism at the end, along with another "Wrecking Ball" easter egg—Cyrus stands on top of the cinder blocks she previously smashed.

