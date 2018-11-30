Megan Fox Confirms Past Shia LaBeouf Romance: "I Love Him"

Seven years ago, Shia LaBeouf supposedly nodded affirmatively after being asked if he and Megan Fox hooked up on the set of Transformers. "Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation," he told Details. "But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen."

Fox finally corroborated LaBeouf's account last night when she appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him," she said while playing Plead the Fifth. "I've never been really private about that. I love him."

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old actress didn't say more about their fling beyond that.

"So, it was like an on-set romance that didn't go anywhere afterwards?" Andy Cohen asked. Fellow guest Tyra Banks described it as a "show-mance," to which Fox smiled and said, "Sure."