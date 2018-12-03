The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: We Visited The Iridium Spa, The Ultimate Luxury Retreat

The World Spa Awards is like the Academy Awards of the spa industry. Only the best of the best can compete and the competition is always fierce.

This year, the coveted title of World's Best Resort Spa was given to the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. This spa is so outstanding, it also won World's Best Spa Signature Treatment. Long story short: The Iridium Spa is the Meryl Streep — the beloved darling, the biggest star, the queen that triumphs them all—of the biz.

A few months ago we were lucky enough to vacation at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. There, we got to experience this heaven on Earth for ourselves and it was exactly what we thought it would be (and so much more).