The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: We Visited The Iridium Spa, The Ultimate Luxury Retreat

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Mon., 3 Dec. 2018 5:53 PM
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
The World Spa Awards is like the Academy Awards of the spa industry. Only the best of the best can compete and the competition is always fierce.
This year, the coveted title of World's Best Resort Spa was given to the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. This spa is so outstanding, it also won World's Best Spa Signature Treatment. Long story short: The Iridium Spa is the Meryl Streep — the beloved darling, the biggest star, the queen that triumphs them all—of the biz.
A few months ago we were lucky enough to vacation at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. There, we got to experience this heaven on Earth for ourselves and it was exactly what we thought it would be (and so much more).
The Iridium Spa is celebrated because it is a world-class wellness sanctuary.
First of all, It's a stand-alone spa that "floats" above the Indian Ocean. Need we say more?! Imagine picturesque ocean vistas. Imagine turquoise waters and swaying palm trees. Imagine the calming sound of the ocean, its gentle waves rocking beneath glass floors. You'll find elegant treatment rooms, six couple's suites, saunas, private steam rooms, en-suite showers and bathrooms for the utmost luxurious experience. Ayurvedic specialists, acupuncturists, and massage therapists are on hand to cater to your every wellness need. And, oh yeah. Did we mention it's also home to the Blue Hole Pool? The most expansive hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives. And if that's not enough, every treatment ends with champagne and a lavender bath.
Truly an experience you have to try yourself to believe. There's no question where you should book your next spa appointment.
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
Article continues below
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?