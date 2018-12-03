The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: We Visited The Iridium Spa, The Ultimate Luxury Retreat

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Mon., 3 Dec. 2018 5:53 PM

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

The World Spa Awards is like the Academy Awards of the spa industry. Only the best of the best can compete and the competition is always fierce.

This year, the coveted title of World's Best Resort Spa was given to the Iridium Spa at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. This spa is so outstanding, it also won World's Best Spa Signature Treatment. Long story short: The Iridium Spa is the Meryl Streep — the beloved darling, the biggest star, the queen that triumphs them all—of the biz.

A few months ago we were lucky enough to vacation at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. There, we got to experience this heaven on Earth for ourselves and it was exactly what we thought it would be (and so much more).

 

The Iridium Spa is celebrated because it is a world-class wellness sanctuary.

First of all, It's a stand-alone spa that "floats" above the Indian Ocean. Need we say more?! Imagine picturesque ocean vistas. Imagine turquoise waters and swaying palm trees. Imagine the calming sound of the ocean, its gentle waves rocking beneath glass floors. You'll find elegant treatment rooms, six couple's suites, saunas, private steam rooms, en-suite showers and bathrooms for the utmost luxurious experience. Ayurvedic specialists, acupuncturists, and massage therapists are on hand to cater to your every wellness need. And, oh yeah. Did we mention it's also home to the Blue Hole Pool? The most expansive hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives. And if that's not enough, every treatment ends with champagne and a lavender bath.

Truly an experience you have to try yourself to believe. There's no question where you should book your next spa appointment.

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

The beautiful entrance of the spa

Iridium Spa, The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria

Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng

The Blue Hole Pool

