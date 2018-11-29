Common sense will tell you that your regular gel moisturiser will probably not cut it if you're headed for a winter holiday this December. While they might work perfectly in the tropical weather, these lightweight creams and potions are usually water-based or gel-based, which provide hydration with minimal occlusive agents so as not to be overly rich when it's hot and humid. Yet, things are drastically different when you're going to be braving sub-zero temperatures.

To nourish and protect your skin adequately, look out for products that contain fatty acids or ceramides as they help to reinforce skin's barrier function so that it retains moisture better, over a period of time. It also wouldn't hurt to opt for a moisturiser that is slightly creamier than what you'd normally go for as your skin could do with the extra emollients when exposed to dry and chilly temperatures.

Whether you're heading to the ski slopes in Hokkaido, ice-skating at the Rockefeller Centre or headed to catch the Northern Lights in Iceland, here are the six products to consider packing for a well-balanced complexion: