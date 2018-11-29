by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 29 Nov. 2018 7:50 PM
Common sense will tell you that your regular gel moisturiser will probably not cut it if you're headed for a winter holiday this December. While they might work perfectly in the tropical weather, these lightweight creams and potions are usually water-based or gel-based, which provide hydration with minimal occlusive agents so as not to be overly rich when it's hot and humid. Yet, things are drastically different when you're going to be braving sub-zero temperatures.
To nourish and protect your skin adequately, look out for products that contain fatty acids or ceramides as they help to reinforce skin's barrier function so that it retains moisture better, over a period of time. It also wouldn't hurt to opt for a moisturiser that is slightly creamier than what you'd normally go for as your skin could do with the extra emollients when exposed to dry and chilly temperatures.
Whether you're heading to the ski slopes in Hokkaido, ice-skating at the Rockefeller Centre or headed to catch the Northern Lights in Iceland, here are the six products to consider packing for a well-balanced complexion:
Even the driest, most sensitive skin will love the reparative properties of this non-sticky cream. Packed with glycerin and squalane, it instantly replenishes skin with moisture. At the same time, colloidal oatmeal and allantoin help to soothe redness while ceramides and fatty acids rebuild skin's barrier layer so your skin stays smooth and plump for hours on end.
Widely recommended by dermatologists to help soothe and moisturise sensitive skin, this rich cream provides long-lasting hydration and helps protect the skin against future dryness. Thanks to its nourishing ingredients like fatty acids, glycerin, Ceramide 3 and botanical oils and butters, it softens dry and scaly patches so skin becomes softer and suppler over time.
Made with quality certified organic ingredients, this night moisturiser replenishes skin with concentrated amounts of active ingredients to ensure that it only receives what it needs, sans potentially hazardous chemicals. This deeply nourishing blend of apricot kernel oil, jojoba seed oil, shea butter, oat kernel extract, elderflower extract and beeswax to boost hydration, maximise comfort and reduce redness. The mild formula is also allergy-tested and free of fragrances, making it perfect for relieving sensitive skin. All you have to do is apply this onto cleansed, dry skin before bed time and expect to wake up to calmer skin.
Harnessing the bountiful benefits of Mediterranean organic olives, this face oil from Innisfree provides skin with 24-hour hydration to defend against even the harshest winter conditions. Made of extra virgin, premium olive oil, it is rich in squalane, a naturally occurring emollient in our skin, to boost hydration and prevent further moisture loss. Best part? It is non-comedogenic, which means it doesn't clog pores so it's perfect for even congestion-prone skin.
Made only of natural ingredients like honey, olive oil, beeswax, bee pollen, propolis and royal jelly, this all-in-one cream can be used in multiple ways to soothe and condition compromised skin types. Be it as a face moisturiser, cuticle cream, diaper rash cream, shaving balm or even to soothe minor burns and cuts, the nutrient-rich formula supports skin regeneration and skin healing by accelerating collagen production. Moreover, it is also rich in antioxidants to strengthen the skin against environmental damages. The lightweight texture also absorbs easily into the skin and doesn't leave any greasy residue.
As indicated by its name, this product's key ingredient is ceramide, which is suitable for all skin types as it helps to rebuild skin's barrier layer. This means that your skin will be able to hold more moisture in for a longer period of time so it remains supple and well-nourished even when you're spending an entire day out in the cold. When combined with other botanical extracts, this nourishing cream instantly hydrates, relieves tightness and itching and even helps protect skin against frigid weather conditions.
