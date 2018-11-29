Edison Chen Opens Up About Proudly Representing Asia on a Global Fashion Stage

Photographed by Russell James; Creative Direction by Jumius Wong & Jack Wang; Styled by Gregory Woo for T Singapore
by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 29 Nov. 2018 7:26 PM
What a difference a decade makes. Once known as Asia's bad boy, Hong Kong actor and singer (and now fashion mogul) Edison Chen opens up about fashion, family and making a name for Asian fashion internationally in the December 2018 issue of T Singapore.
Shot in the luxurious Polo Bar in New York, Chen looked every part the suave businessman in Ralph Lauren, but still with that irresistible bad boy charm of yesteryear. In the interview, he revealed that even though he started his fashion label Clot 15 years ago, he is still driven by the ethos to bring well-designed Chinese products to the West.
And his hard work shows: Clot is now stocked by multi-label boutiques such as Harrods, Dover Street Market and many more. He was also recently invited by the Council of Fashion Designers of America to be part of the China Day presentation at New York Fashion Week.
"What's important to us is to be recognised by the world that we are a Chinese brand, but we work with the best company," said Chen.
These few years have also been particularly significant for Chen. Last year, the star welcomed his first child with model Shupei Qin, Alaia, into the family, and in a particularly heartwarming moment in the interview, Chen reveals his hopes and dreams for his little girl.
"I'm trying to be a good father. I don't know how to exactly define that, but I just want to spend as much time and guide my child as much as possible, to show her much of the world as I possibly can," said Chen.
For the full interview, head to tsingapore.com
The December 2018 issue of T Singapore is available on newsstands now.
View this post on Instagram
In the December Holiday issue of T Singapore, we reconnect with Edison Chen at The Polo Bar in New York. In an exclusive interview, Chen recounts China's streetwear culture back in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, and how he has since channeled his energy into building a lifestyle business and fatherhood. . Head to the link in our bio to read the full story. . Photographer: @russelljames Editor-in-Chief: @jumiusw Creative Director: @jackwangg Stylist: @gregorywoo Grooming: @johnny.caruso Subject: @edcee3000 Outfit: Ralph Lauren Purple Label @ralphlauren . #tsingapore #edisonchen #陈冠希 #陳冠希 #ralphlaurenpurplelabel #ralphlauren
A post shared by T Singapore (@tsingapore) on
