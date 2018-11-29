Edison Chen Opens Up About Proudly Representing Asia on a Global Fashion Stage

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 29 Nov. 2018 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Edison Chen, T Singapore

Photographed by Russell James; Creative Direction by Jumius Wong & Jack Wang; Styled by Gregory Woo for T Singapore

What a difference a decade makes. Once known as Asia's bad boy, Hong Kong actor and singer (and now fashion mogul) Edison Chen opens up about fashion, family and making a name for Asian fashion internationally in the December 2018 issue of T Singapore.

Shot in the luxurious Polo Bar in New York, Chen looked every part the suave businessman in Ralph Lauren, but still with that irresistible bad boy charm of yesteryear. In the interview, he revealed that even though he started his fashion label Clot 15 years ago, he is still driven by the ethos to bring well-designed Chinese products to the West.

Edison Chen, T Singapore

Photographed by Russell James; Creative Direction by Jumius Wong & Jack Wang; Styled by Gregory Woo for T Singapore

And his hard work shows: Clot is now stocked by multi-label boutiques such as Harrods, Dover Street Market and many more. He was also recently invited by the Council of Fashion Designers of America to be part of the China Day presentation at New York Fashion Week.

"What's important to us is to be recognised by the world that we are a Chinese brand, but we work with the best company," said Chen.

Read

These Are The Richest Idols in K-Pop Right Now

These few years have also been particularly significant for Chen. Last year, the star welcomed his first child with model Shupei Qin, Alaia, into the family, and in a particularly heartwarming moment in the interview, Chen reveals his hopes and dreams for his little girl.

"I'm trying to be a good father. I don't know how to exactly  define that, but I just want to spend as much  time and guide my child as much as possible, to  show her much of the world as I possibly can," said Chen.

For the full interview, head to tsingapore.com

The December 2018 issue of T Singapore is available on newsstands now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rita Ora

Whoops! Rita Ora Suffers a Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

All About Quentin Tarantino's New Wife Daniella Pick's Wedding Dresses

ESC: Techie Lover's Gift Guide

2018 Techie Lover's Gift Guide That Everyone Will Enjoy

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Becca Kufrin

What to Buy Bae, Based on The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Holiday Gift Guide

Liu Wen, Winnie Wen

Chinese Supermodel Liu Wen Tells Us The Best Part Of Being A Model

Miu Miu Cruise 2019, Shanghai

All The Best Dressed Celebrities At Miu Miu's Cruise 2019 Show In Shanghai

Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 Show, Tokyo

Song Joong-ki, Lay Zhang & More Asian Celebs Celebrated The Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 Show In Tokyo

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.