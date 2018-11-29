Edison Chen Opens Up About Proudly Representing Asia on a Global Fashion Stage

What a difference a decade makes. Once known as Asia's bad boy, Hong Kong actor and singer (and now fashion mogul) Edison Chen opens up about fashion, family and making a name for Asian fashion internationally in the December 2018 issue of T Singapore.

Shot in the luxurious Polo Bar in New York, Chen looked every part the suave businessman in Ralph Lauren, but still with that irresistible bad boy charm of yesteryear. In the interview, he revealed that even though he started his fashion label Clot 15 years ago, he is still driven by the ethos to bring well-designed Chinese products to the West.