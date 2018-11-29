1. She looks stunning in a qipao

If you think it's not reason enough to adore the Chinese actress, then you are clearly mistaken. While, we dare say, the most iconic Chinese invention since the dawn of the 20th century flatters every shape — with its clever darting and construction, no one wears it quick like Ni Ni in Zhang Yimou's Flowers of War (2011).

Set during the Nanjing Massacre in China, the film fictionalises the trials and tribulations of a group of thirteen wandering prostitutes seeking shelter during World War II — with Ni Ni as the self-sacrificing female protagonist of the story Yu Mo, opposite the dashing con artist made good John Miller, played by Christian Bale.

The way the article of Chinese clothing is fitted onto her, and the way her body moves in it, is just pure magic. From the brazen take on her costume's colour palette of deep reds, and vivid greens and turquoises that contrasted her crimson lips, to the high collars, and to how her hair is coiffed into deep Marcel waves; so evocative of the tumultuous time.

Look, say if the qipao is the national costume of China, then Ni Ni is the Republic's undisputed physical embodiment of pride. You really have to watch the film to believe it.