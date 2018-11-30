Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big day is just around the corner.

The pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing. On Thanksgiving, the Quantico actress and the "Chains" singer enjoyed a meal with family and friends in Delhi. They then attended a wrap party for Chopra's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, and celebrated with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. To keep the good times rolling, the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas dined with loved ones in Juhu.

This week, the lovebirds took part in a traditional puja ceremony and headed to Jodhpur, where they're expected to tie the knot this weekend. The wedding week celebrations are set to continue with a mehendi ceremony and sangeet.

While most of the wedding details won't be revealed until the big day, fans already know a few things about the extravagant affair. For instance, the celebration will be so nice they'll actually tie the knot twice. The two will exchange vows in front of family members, friends and celebrity guests at both a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service. Jonas' father will officiate the latter and the wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. At one point, the bride will reportedly wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren—a fitting choice considering he designed the couple's Met Gala looks in 2017.