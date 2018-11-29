Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name

Jana Kramer is now a mother of two!

The country singer and her husband Mike Caussin welcomed a healthy baby boy named Jace Joseph Caussin on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Jana and Mike announced they were expecting the bundle of joy in June, following multiple miscarriages and marriage troubles. "Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way and couldn't be more excited!" Jana shared in an Instagram post, "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

Just seven months prior to sharing the news of her pregnancy, the star revealed she suffered a miscarriage. "Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone. And I know I'm not," she wrote alongside a photo of the sonogram. "This unfortunately isn't my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."