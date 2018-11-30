If a model wants to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she needs to earn her Angel wings.

Candice Swanepoel spoke to E! News about how she prepared for the big event and gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of her fittings.

The 30-year-old model has been walking in the runway show for years. She even wore the coveted Fantasy Bra in 2013, which came with a $10 million price tag. Despite all of her experience, Swanepoel admitted she still gets pre-show jitters. However, she practices deep breathing techniques to help stay calm.

"I'm a ball of nerves before the show," she said. "I feel like each year I get more and more nervous—I don't know why. But nerves are healthy. You need a little adrenaline to really kill it."

Last year's show was particularly memorable as she was secretly pregnant with her second child. The proud mama welcomed her baby boy in June.