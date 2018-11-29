Carson Daly is getting some famous friends in on the action this New Year's Eve, including host Chrissy Teigen. In addition Daly and Teigen, Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live scene stealer Leslie Jones will join in on the festivities on Monday, Dec. 31 in New York City's Times Square.

Grammy winner Keith Urban will perform live from Nashville and host the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve from Nashville's Bicentennial State Park.

Other musical guests for NBC's New Year's Eve will be announced at a later date.

Daly can currently be seen hosting The Voice, now in its 15th season, and on NBC's Today. Teigen recently had her own holiday special, A Legendary Christmas, with husband John Legend, and cohosts Lip Sync Battle. In addition to SNL, Jones can be heard in the upcoming Angry Birds 2. Urban's latest album, Graffiti U, is out now.