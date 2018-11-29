The Golden Globe Award trophy has been redesigned, just in time for the upcoming 76th annual Golden Globes.

Spoiler alert: It still contains a globe. But where's the gold?

Previously, the Golden Globe itself, made of zinc metal and electroplated with real gold, rested on a square marble body and base. The new award's base is round and the entire trophy is made of brass, zinc and bronze.

An illustration of the new Golden Globe appears on the official poster for the 2019 ceremony, which was released on Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The previous models were 10.75 inches tall and 3.5 inches wide and weighed 5.5 pounds. The new models are larger and heavier—they are 11.5 inches tall and 3.75 wide and weigh 7.8 pounds.