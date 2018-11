Olivia Benson is going up against some Hollywood icons on the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of "Alta Kockers," Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU squad are tasked with finding the truth about a decades-old secret out of two reclusive brothers played by Judd Hirsch and Wallace Shawn.

Viewers will of course recognize Hirsch from Taxi, Superior Donuts, Independence Day, Numb3rs, Damages and many more hits. He's appeared once before on Law & Order: SVU in the 2003 episode "Mercy" and in a 2003 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He's playing a new character in the Thursday, Nov. 29 episode. Shawn, who previously appeared in SVU's 2009 episode "Snatched," is best known for The Princess Bride, Clueless, Toy Story and My Dinner with Andre. He also has a Criminal Intent credit, the 2006 episode "Weeping Willow."