Hold Up, What Do Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Have to Do With Tyra Banks in Life-Size 2?!

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 29 Nov. 2018 5:54 AM

Could Tyra Banks and Life-Size 2 be the uniting factor when it comes to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj? Sort of?

The star and executive producer of Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve told E! News she channeled the two music stars for a very special project: the "Be a Star" remix from her Freeform sequel to the 2000 cult-hit Life-Size.

"I really wanted to the movie to have freshness, to really feel like today, so I was like, ‘I think the song needs to be trap music,'" Banks told E! News' Zuri Hall at the Life-Size 2 premiere. "I channeled Cardi B, I channeled Nicki Minaj, and a lot of people were saying Iggy Azalea."

Banks said she also used different voices, like styles from New York and Englewood, but they ultimately settled on an Oakland accent. And, wait a minute, did she have a hand in writing "Be a Star"? "I've never said that to anybody," Banks admitted.

The new movie follows Grace Manning (Francia Raisa), a 20-something toy company executive who is in over her head. Oh, this company also happens to be the original makers of the iconic Eve doll. As she's going through her quarter-life crisis, her old Eve doll magically comes to life to get her back on track.

"I'm so proud of this thing,". "It's been five years in the making, so I'm here and like, ‘Wait, this is real? It's actually happening?'"

The first Life-Size movie, which costarred Lindsay Lohan, came out in 2000 on the Disney Channel and Banks said it was just for kids. The Freeform sequel? It's for the whole family. "Everybody could take something from this one," Banks said. Click play on the video above to hear more from Banks.

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.

