Could Tyra Banks and Life-Size 2 be the uniting factor when it comes to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj? Sort of?

The star and executive producer of Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve told E! News she channeled the two music stars for a very special project: the "Be a Star" remix from her Freeform sequel to the 2000 cult-hit Life-Size.

"I really wanted to the movie to have freshness, to really feel like today, so I was like, ‘I think the song needs to be trap music,'" Banks told E! News' Zuri Hall at the Life-Size 2 premiere. "I channeled Cardi B, I channeled Nicki Minaj, and a lot of people were saying Iggy Azalea."