Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Arrive at Their Wedding Destination

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding day is almost here!

The future bride and groom were spotted arriving at the airport in Jodhpur on Thursday. The celebrity couple is expected to tie the knot in this city over the weekend.

The Quantico star looked radiant in a white Gulabo by Abu Sandeep ensemble with stripes. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and open-toe heels. Her main man also looked dapper in a tan jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Chopra smiled as she and Jonas walked past swarms of well-wishers. She also lovingly held onto her future husband's arm, giving fans another sneak peek of her stunning diamond engagement ring.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to touch down in Jodhpur. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas were also spotted arriving at the airport. The mother of the bride, Madhu Chopra, and Jonas' parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, were photographed, as well.