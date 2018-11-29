Chinese Supermodel Liu Wen Tells Us The Best Part Of Being A Model

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 29 Nov. 2018 2:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Before I became a model, my dream was to be a tour guide!" Liu Wen told E! News Asia host Winnie Wen during an interview at New York Fashion Week. "I wanted to travel the world and experience different cultures."

And she's accomplished just that: Working as model, the supermodel has gone to places such as Cuba, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and more.

"[As] as model, I am very privileged to have the opportunity to visit many different cities," she said.

But you don't become a top model and get to travel to as many places as she has without a few secrets!

Of her accomplishments and secrets to success, Liu said, "I feel that it is increasingly important to develop one's own unique style and personality [so that] people will recognise and relate to this authenticity in you."

To find out more about the supermodel, watch the full video above.

Watch

Liu Wen's Top 5 Tips to Becoming a Top Model | E! VIP New York Fashion Week

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Models , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miu Miu Cruise 2019, Shanghai

All The Best Dressed Celebrities At Miu Miu's Cruise 2019 Show In Shanghai

Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 Show, Tokyo

Song Joong-ki, Lay Zhang & More Asian Celebs Celebrated The Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 Show In Tokyo

Lisa, BLACKPINK

The Girls Of BLACKPINK Are In Love With These Fashion Items—And We Are Too

Supermodel Liu Wen Wanted to be a Tour Guide Growing Up | E! VIP New York Fashion Week

Liu Wen's Top 5 Tips to Becoming a Top Model | E! VIP New York Fashion Week

Mel B, America's Got Talent, AGT

Mel B Sends a Message With This Bold Fashion Statement

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.