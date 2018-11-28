Quentin Tarantino is officially a married man!

The Hollywood director and his longtime girlfriend Daniella Pick became husband and wife Wednesday night after a romantic wedding ceremony, People reported.

The bride wore a Dana Harel gown for the event that was held at a private Los Angeles home and planned with help from Events by Shideh.

Friends and family gathered together to celebrate the couple's love story that first began when Quentin traveled to Israel to promote his 2009 film Inglourious Basterds at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

A proposal occurred last summer and the couple has since been busy planning their wedding while also celebrating their engagement.

"THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE. We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," Daniella wrote on Instagram last summer. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."