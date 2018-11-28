Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Called Off Her Engagement to Chris Zylka

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., 28 Nov. 2018 5:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon

Paris Hilton is walking away from her failed engagement with her head held high. 

The DJ and socialite addressed her split from actor Chris Zylka for the first time during Wednesday's appearance on The Talk, revealing that she's been "doing really good" in light of the heartbreak. 

"I'm just really having my ‘me time,'" Paris candidly shared. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

Zylka, 33, proposed to Hilton, 37, in January 2018 with a $2 million engagement ring. Over the summer, E! News learned the former lovebirds had pushed back their wedding date, which was originally set for November. 

So why did Paris call off the ceremony all together? As she explained, her heart just wasn't in it. 

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision," she described. 

Photos

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

Paris continued, "But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work."

An insider previously told Paris had "cold feet" over the wedding for upwards of six months. Explained the source, "They had a great run and they really loved each other, but she knew he was not her forever guy and could not go through the whole process while having these feelings."

"No one is shocked and they all knew once she pushed the wedding, that something was definitely up," one source shared. Another insider added, "No one thought a wedding was really going to happen. Paris wants a wedding and children but not necessarily a life with Chris."

Soon after news of the split made headlines, Paris was photographed in Australia without the engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Chris has yet to open up about the end of their fairy-tale romance publicly.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , The Talk , Breakups , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Riverdale

Riverdale's Archie Makes a Big Decision: What's Next?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Guest List: A Who's Who Guide

John Stamos Reveals How Becoming a Dad Changed Him

Did Miley Cyrus Prepare Nick Jonas for Marriage?

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" Star Beth Chapman's Cancer Returns

Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer

Audrey Hepburn's Granddaughter Channels the Iconic Star During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's Latest Date Night Shuts Down All Those Split Rumors

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.