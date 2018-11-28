We always knew Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were funny, but we never thought they were sitcom funny until right now.

The married pair starred in A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy tonight on NBC, and it was essentially an old school multi-cam sitcom holiday special, peppered with all of John and Chrissy's random celebrity friends. Kris Jenner! Kim Kardashian! Awkwafina! Zach Galifianakis! Stevie Wonder! Darren Criss! Jane Lynch! Meghan Trainor! Yassir Lester! Retta! Derek Hough! Ben Schwartz stealing pajamas!

John panicked over Chrissy doing too much for dinner. Kris tried to get Chrissy into a headband business. Everybody went caroling at random people's homes. Chrissy and John even had a mac and cheese cookoff, and Chrissy basically roasted the Voice judges to get them to turn their chairs around for her. Retta sang while Derek Hough did ballet, and the Fab 5 called little Luna on the phone. Sorry, this is a lot of listing of things, but there are so many things we want to list!