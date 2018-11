Jenna Dewan Shares Daughter Everly's Adorable Christmas List

Adorable!

Jenna Dewan recently shared on her Instagram page her and ex Channing Tatum's daughter Everly's Christmas wish list, and it is just precious.

Among the 5-year-old's requests: a flying fairy, "Butterfly Princess Barbie," a "princess vacuum," "cozy wings" and "rainbow wings—big ones," a winged unicorn stuffed animal from Dreamtopia, Wish Dogs—"dog/unicorn please," a "fairy wand that talks to you," a surprise broad game and "a few surprises that are fairy, unicorn, mermaid, princess things."

"Got that Santa?" Dewan wrote.

"I need more clarity on the dog/ unicorn situation and where can I get that one too," actress Eiza González commented. "Also, should we break it up to her that princesses most def don't vacuum their own castle?"