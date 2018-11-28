Fuller House returns for its fourth season on Friday, Dec. 14 and it features one of Cameron Bure's favorite episodes to date, she told us. In the episode, she and new (old) beau Steve (Scott Weinger) "kind of do our own little musical version of La La Land," she said.

"It was my favorite episode to film," she added. "And I know I was on Dancing With the Stars—and did OK—but, I'm not the best dancer, I'm certainly not the best singer, but that I felt like was my Broadway debut."