Mel B Sends a Message With This Bold Fashion Statement

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 28 Nov. 2018 8:26 AM

Mel B

Mel B made a bold fashion statement at her Brutally Honest book launch in London on Tuesday by wearing a sparkly silver number with a red message on the front.  The garment read "I am not sorry. I am not for sale. I am not for reproduction." The Spice Girls singer accessorized her look with silver boots.

The America's Got Talent judge's look debuted shortly after she released her new memoir. In the book, Mel B covered a number of topics including her career, her past drug use and a suicide attempt. She also addressed her divorce from Stephen Belafonte and made a number of accusations, including that he would tape them having threesomes and that he would isolate her from her family. In addition, she claimed she walked away from their marriage with $936 in the bank. 

Mel B has also previously accused Belafonte of abuse.

Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt, Drug Use and Divorce in Brutally Honest Memoir

Belafonte denied these allegations in an interview with DailyMailTV and claimed he intends to sue the singer.

