Creator Dan Fogelman told EW everything will be explored when the show returns in January. "In terms of getting his brother back, there's a story to come in the back half of the season, and we'll see what that looks like and what that entails. But you can never have enough Pearson men, is what we say around here," he said.

But did Jack know his brother was alive all this time? The writers are keeping mum.

"What I can say is that there's a complicated story that's going to be told very quickly when we come back on the air, and it's a story about what happened between Nicky and Jack. It's very complicated. There's a lot more to be told and it's coming very soon," Fogelman told Deadline.