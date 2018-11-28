A sexual harassment suit filed against Smith by her son's nanny resulted in a $800,000 judgment against her after she missed several depositions, resulting in Smith filing for bankruptcy in California. Pierce then filed a defamation claim against her bankruptcy, angry at her claims that he had interfered with his father's intentions and prevented him from setting up the trust for Smith, isolating the old man in the process.

Broke and in debt, Smith was taking huge amounts of painkillers and ended up in a coma after an overdose. She ended up checking into the Betty Ford Center to get clean but by early 1996 she had fallen off the wagon. According to a 2011 New York magazine profile, one of her nipples tore after a breast implant ruptured, and the pain of reconstructive surgery resulted in her going back on painkillers.

Around this time she was dropped by her agency William Morris and she signed up for representation with a small Beverly Hills legal firm. One of the partners was attorney Howard K. Stern, who would factor into Anna Nicole's story forever after.

In October 2006, a federal bankruptcy judge in California sided with Smith, agreeing that Pierce had purposely tried to keep her away from Marshall's money, and awarded her $449 million, plus $25 million in damages from Pierce; the amount was later reduced to about $88 million. A trial underway in state probate court in Texas, however, would soon result in Smith being awarded nothing. Because the bankruptcy court was trying to assert its ruling over the state court, Pierce appealed to the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, which shrank the award to $88 million, in accordance with Marshall's supposed promise to leave Smith half of what he earned during the time they were together.

Not good enough for Pierce. He took it to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.