8 Of The Most Iconic K-Pop And Mainstream Crossovers

5. SHINee's Key and Years & Years – "If You're Over Me"

If this isn't the musical equivalent of "Bye Felicia", we really don't know what is. If You're Over Me is the catchy break up anthem that speaks right to our soul. Sung by Olly Alexander of Years & Years and SHINee's Key, this special remix speaks of that annoying ex that we all knew once — you know the one that is constantly hot then cold, and speaks ill of you, and assassinates your character to all your mutual friends, but wants to get back with you all of a sudden? Yes, him. Bye, Felicia.