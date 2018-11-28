Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are embarking on their next great adventure as husband and wife.

The actress and pop singer are set to tie the knot this week in India, just four months after Jonas proposed to Chopra with the $200,000 engagement ring . Fast forward to the present day, and fans are anxiously arriving the moment this celebrity pair is officially declared newlyweds.

And while Priyanka may have only caught her hubby-to-be eye's within the past year, the multi-talented pageant queen, singer, producer, philanthropist and actress has long been taking the world by storm.

The 36-year-old's journey to Hollywood superstardom was both self-made and accidental. In fact, Priyanka never sought out a career in the entertainment industry. As she revealed in a 2013 interview with E! News, "I didn't know anything about show business. I was an academic. I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, build planes, work at NASA… I wouldn't go to the moon, I'd make the space shuttles."

Even still, Chopra had a knack for entertaining others. As a young teenager, she moved from her native India to the United States and studied theater while living with an aunt. However, it wasn't until she returned to India three years later that a chance photoshoot (and a small nudge from her mom) really kickstarted Priyanka discovering what she's called her "destiny."