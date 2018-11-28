Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

Lauren Conrad's gift guide includes sugar, spice and everything nice.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, your BFF, co-workers or family, the former The Hills star has a recommendation for a gift. From customizable candles that you can give to anyone to at-home spa kits, these fun and holiday-spirited picks are sweet treats that everyone can enjoy.

This year, after opening the first brick-and-mortar marketplace for her nonprofit, The Little Market, Lauren's seasonal picks will also put you in the holiday spirit with pieces that are making a positive impact on the world. For example, instead of wrapping paper, the lifestyle guru recommends, "Our burlap bags are a great upgrade from a disposable gift bag because after receiving the gift the recipient can continue using the bag for shopping," she said.

Ready to be merry with Lauren's top picks? Keep scrolling!

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

LC Lauren Conrad Heart Crossbody Bag

"I love this sweet crossbody bag, it's a great way to add a fun element to any outfit throughout the year."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

The Little Market Candles

"Candles are my go-to gift for those that I work with. I always enjoy receiving a candle myself and with over 40 scents, The Little Market offers something for everyone."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

Lip Crayon by Honest Beauty

"I love that Honest Beauty products are made with clean ingredients, and I especially love their lip crayons. These make for great stocking stuffers."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

Nourishing Lotion from True Botanicals

"I discovered this line this year and I love everything from it. This organic body lotion is perfect for keeping your skin beautiful all year long."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

Summer Friday Overtime Mask

"I was already a big fan of Summer Friday's Jet Lag Mask so it's not surprising that I'm just as in love with this one. It's a great way to bring a little life into your skin during the winter months."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

The Little Market Peppermint Sugar Gift Box

"I love giving my friends spa gift boxes because I know it's something they'll love but don't always buy for themselves."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

Kristin Ess Temporary Rose Gold Tint + Celestial Bobby Pins

"I've worked with Kristin for many years so it's no surprise that I'm obsessed with all of her products and this rose gold tint is one of my favorites. I love that this holiday box  comes with these beautiful pins that you can use to create a chic holiday updo."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

Sweet Laurel Cookbook

"This beautiful cookbook is full of delicious recipes that also happen to be grain-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and dairy-free."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

The Little Market Purposefull Tote

"Our burlap bags are a great upgrade from a disposable gift bag because after receiving the gift the recipient can continue using the bag for shopping."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Lauren Conrad

LC Lauren Conrad 7-Pack Days of the Week No-Show Socks

"These are a great gift idea when looking for a practical but fun gift."

