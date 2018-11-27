14 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get Today

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 27 Nov. 2018 12:08 PM
Black Friday and Cyber Monday did us in, but we're not mad one bit.
How could we be? We saved hundreds even thousands of dollars on big ticket items we've been eyeing all year.
Come to think of it, there are a few things we didn't snag, but now wish we did. Luckily, though, it's not actually too late. That's because Cyber Week is upon us, which basically means there are tons of Cyber Monday-status deals still up for grabs.
Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to save even more.
BUY IT: Circle Glass St. Lucia 5 Piece Pitcher Set, $35 $24.99
BUY IT: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling With Alexa Voice Control,
$349 $299
BUY IT: FUNBOY INFLATABLE SWAN POOL FLOAT,
$99 $50
BUY IT: Bungalow Rose Neva Himalayan 9" Salt Lamp,
$31, $22.91
BUY IT: Bungalow Rose Clermont Modern Ceramic Buddha Bust,
$66 $42.90
BUY IT: Loon Peak Hartshorne Cake Plate 3 Piece Set,
$133.99 $52.99
BUY IT: Mercury Row Metallic Hand 3 Piece Figurine Set,
$79.99 $39.99
BUY IT: The Art of Shaving Unscented Travel Shaving Kit With Jet Black Morris Park Razor,
$95 $76 (20% off at checkout)
For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
