Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Miguel is officially a married man.

After more than a decade of dating, the Grammy-winning crooner married his longtime love, Nazanin Mandi, on Saturday, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.

"11-24-18 Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel," the new Mrs. wrote to fans on Instagram. "What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever."

The groom echoed his bride with a social media post of his own. "Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family," Miguel wrote. "So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all."

As Vogue reported, the pair tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles, followed by a traditional Mexican meal with a "twist." Mandi sported a Monique Lhuillier lace long-sleeved wedding gown while Miguel opted for a custom black tuxedo by Van Van.

It was just a week ago that the couple reportedly visited a Los Angeles courthouse for a marriage license, TMZ reported at the time.