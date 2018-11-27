Prince Harry Is Delighted as He Greets Circus Performers in Zambia

Prince Harry received a very warm welcomed at Circus Zambia on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Lusaka on Monday to begin his solo two-day royal visit of Zambia. After landing in Lusaka, the royal was greeted by 9-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, who gave Harry flowers and shared a sweet exchange with the dad-to-be.

Harry later met President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka, where he was also photographed signing the visitors' book. On Monday evening, Harry gave a speech at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner.

"It's a great pleasure to be here today on my first official visit to the Republic of Zambia – one of the oldest members of the Commonwealth family," he told the crowd. "It's also wonderful to be at an event with so many people representing the sectors that together form the important bond between our two countries."