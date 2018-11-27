Hello, it's us again with your weekly reminder that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are just the best.

Tonight, This Is Us' top couple (sorry Jack and Rebecca) are continuing to deal with Randall's campaign, but that doesn't mean they don't have time to at least be concerned about even their recently adopted kid. Whether they have time to actually take care of their concerns is a different story.

We last saw Deja (Lyric Ross) texting her estranged mom again during last week's Thanksgiving episode, but in the exclusive clip above, Beth and Randall find them happily talking on the phone.

As it always is with Deja and her mom, it's a tricky situation, and Beth and Randall don't immediately know what to do. They also don't want family troubles to get in the way of Randall's campaign, which seems like it's a recipe for a family disaster.