Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha Enjoy a Rare Date Night

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., 27 Nov. 2018 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It's not often that Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are seen together in public.

Last night, Washington hosted a screening of Barry Jenkins' romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk at the Landmark 57 Theatre in New York City—and the actress brought her husband as her date. The couple posed for a picture with one of the film's stars, Stephan James, and the trio also snapped a photo with Jenkins and actress Kiki Layne. That same night, If Beale Street Could Talk was nominated in three categories at the Gotham Awards—Audience Award, Best Feature and Breakthrough Actor (Layne)—but the critically acclaimed film lost in each category.

Annapurna Pictures' If Beale Street Could Talk—which also stars Michael Beach, Colman Domingo, Dave Franco, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina King, Diego Luna, Teyonah Parris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Rios, Ed Skrein and Finn Wittrock—will premiere in theaters nationwide Dec. 14.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Stephan James, Kerry Washington

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Washington, who currently stars on Broadway in the play American Son, has been friendly with Jenkins for a long time. She even presented him with the Robert Altman Award at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, calling Moonlight a film "extraordinary in its power and honesty."

"Dear Lord, I love this movie," the actress added. "In witnessing it, we are forever transformed."

Watch

Kerry Washington "Excited" About Her Broadway Return

If Beale Street Could Talk is nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards: Best Feature, Best Director (Jenkins) and Best Supporting Female (King). Winners will be revealed Feb. 23, 2019.

Asomugha, meanwhile, has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry after retiring from the NFL in 2013. Last year, he produced and starred in the crime drama Crown Heights—and even received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kerry Washington , Nnamdi Asomugha , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Can You Believe It's Been a Year Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Got Engaged?!

Brie Bella, Total Divas 810

Trivia Time! Watch Brie Bella Quiz Husband Daniel Bryan With a "Bella Brains Question"

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel's Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Real Housewife

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake Postpones Another Concert Due to Bruised Vocal Cords

This Is Us

Who Is "Her"? Breaking Down the This Is Us Season 3 Mystery

Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas

Reliving Niley: How Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus' Epic Young Love Prepared Him for Priyanka

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Trailer Includes a Joke About Her Engagement to Pete Davidson

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.