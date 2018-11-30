by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 3:04 AM
K-pop star, actor, businessman: Korean celebrity Rain has done it all.
From trailblazing performances on stage and screen, as well as having one of the hottest bodies in the business, the 36-year-old performer is a household name in this part of Asia, but his star turn in the 2009 Hollywood action-thriller Ninja Assassin also catapulted him onto a global stage. Sitting down with the talented multi-hyphenate for an exclusive interview at the reopening of jewellery house Cartier's ION Orchard store, he talked to us about his extraordinary longevity in the business, his personal philosophy when it comes to watches and jewellery, and his next big move.
Breaking into the entertainment industry in 1998 as part of a boyband, it was clear that Jung Ji-hoon was meant for greater things. He quickly embarked on a solo career in 2002, riding the Hallyu Wave that has impacted the global entertainment industry, and released seven albums and 28 singles in the following years.
Of his remarkable staying power in the industry, he said, "The most important thing is that you have to work hard."
"Working tirelessly without getting tired of it is important, too," he added.
E! Asia
Apart from his undeniable stage presence and talent, Rain also been noticed for his impeccable fashion sense. Turning out for the Cartier event in a beautifully tailored, colour-coordinated charcoal grey suit, a diamond-studded Panthére brooch fastened on his suit lapel, it's not hard to see why he's earned his fashion stripes.
Catching on his suave styling, we asked him about his approach to accessorising, and he laughed and said, "I like [to accessorise with] jewellery. I usually wear watches, but sometimes I wear brooches and other accessories as well."
While still active in the entertainment industry, Rain has also added another accomplishment to his résumé in recent years: CEO. In 2015, the performer officially set up his own entertainment agency, R.A.I.N Company, that has teams to manage singers and actors, as well as a partnership with leading Hollywood agency, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, to handle United States affairs on behalf of the Korean firm. The star has officially turned into a bona fide star maker.
"I have a new idol project in the making," Rain said. "We are in the midst of preparing this idol group for everyone."
Exciting times ahead indeed.
Watch our exclusive video above for the full interview.
