Breaking into the entertainment industry in 1998 as part of a boyband, it was clear that Jung Ji-hoon was meant for greater things. He quickly embarked on a solo career in 2002, riding the Hallyu Wave that has impacted the global entertainment industry, and released seven albums and 28 singles in the following years.

Of his remarkable staying power in the industry, he said, "The most important thing is that you have to work hard."

"Working tirelessly without getting tired of it is important, too," he added.