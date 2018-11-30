OG K-Pop Star Rain Tells Us All About His Next Big Move

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 30 Nov. 2018 3:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

K-pop star, actor, businessman: Korean celebrity Rain has done it all.

From trailblazing performances on stage and screen, as well as having one of the hottest bodies in the business, the 36-year-old performer is a household name in this part of Asia, but his star turn in the 2009 Hollywood action-thriller Ninja Assassin also catapulted him onto a global stage. Sitting down with the talented multi-hyphenate for an exclusive interview at the reopening of jewellery house Cartier's ION Orchard store, he talked to us about his extraordinary longevity in the business, his personal philosophy when it comes to watches and jewellery, and his next big move. 

Read

These Are The Richest Idols in K-Pop Right Now

Breaking into the entertainment industry in 1998 as part of a boyband, it was clear that Jung Ji-hoon was meant for greater things. He quickly embarked on a solo career in 2002, riding the Hallyu Wave that has impacted the global entertainment industry, and released seven albums and 28 singles in the following years. 

Of his remarkable staying power in the industry, he said, "The most important thing is that you have to work hard."

"Working tirelessly without getting tired of it is important, too," he added.

Rain, Korean celebrity, Cartier ION Orchard

E! Asia

Apart from his undeniable stage presence and talent, Rain also been noticed for his impeccable fashion sense. Turning out for the Cartier event in a beautifully tailored, colour-coordinated charcoal grey suit, a diamond-studded Panthére brooch fastened on his suit lapel, it's not hard to see why he's earned his fashion stripes.

Catching on his suave styling, we asked him about his approach to accessorising, and he laughed and said, "I like [to accessorise with] jewellery. I usually wear watches, but sometimes I wear brooches and other accessories as well."

 

Read

9 Korean Dramas You Need To Watch Before 2018 Ends

While still active in the entertainment industry, Rain has also added another accomplishment to his résumé in recent years: CEO. In 2015, the performer officially set up his own entertainment agency, R.A.I.N Company, that has teams to manage singers and actors, as well as a partnership with leading Hollywood agency, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, to handle United States affairs on behalf of the Korean firm. The star has officially turned into a bona fide star maker.

"I have a new idol project in the making," Rain said. "We are in the midst of preparing this idol group for everyone."

Exciting times ahead indeed.

Watch our exclusive video above for the full interview. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Jewelry , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Edison Chen & Daughter

Edison Chen's Cutest Moments With Daughter Alaia

Tina Leung's Top 5 Tips For Cultivating Personal Style | E! VIP New York Fashion Week

Tina Leung Fills Us In On The Fashion Influencer Life | E! VIP New York Fashion Week

Edison Chen, T Singapore

Edison Chen Opens Up About Proudly Representing Asia on a Global Fashion Stage

Rita Ora

Whoops! Rita Ora Suffers a Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

All About Quentin Tarantino's New Wife Daniella Pick's Wedding Dresses

ESC: Techie Lover's Gift Guide

2018 Techie Lover's Gift Guide That Everyone Will Enjoy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.